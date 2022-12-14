Barry Bannan says that Manchester City legend, David Silva, is the best opponent he’s ever faced – but the Sheffield Wednesday skipper also mentioned Luka Modric.

The Croatian captain, who has spearheaded their last two impressive World Cup campaigns, may have had a slightly different career to Bannan – but in terms of head-to-head it’s the Scot that comes out on top.

He’s started twice up against Real Madrid legend, Modric, in World Cup qualifiers back in 2013, and won them both – 1-0 and 2-0 – and says that he’s the same sort of level as Silva in terms of his ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on a BBC Sheffield podcast, ‘Baz’ detailed his most difficult opponents, and said that the former City man was a player he just couldn’t get the ball off.

“David Silva is the hardest player that I’ve ever had to play against,” he told Owls Heaven. “Because what I’m good at, my strengths, he can do way better. I’m quick at turning and things, but he was quicker. With my height people shouldn’t be quicker, but he is - so I found that strange, and hard. You just couldn’t get the ball off him… It was a bit of a cheat really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Him and Modric are similar,” he added. But then added with a smile, “I always beat Modric though, we beat Croatia when I was with Scotland.”

David Silva is the hardest player that I’ve ever had to play against,” he told Owls Heaven. “Because what I’m good at, my strengths, he can do way better. I’m quick at turning and things, but he was quicker. With my height people shouldn’t be quicker, but he is - so I found that strange, and hard. You just couldn’t get the ball off him… It was a bit of a cheat really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan helped Scotland beat Luka Modric's Croatia twice before he joined Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Him and Modric are similar,” he added - before saying with a smile, “I always beat Modric though, we beat Croatia when I was with Scotland.”

In terms of his toughest game, though, that came courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Dembele – who he says caused him all sorts of problems whilst playing for Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another one to mention was Moussa Dembele at Tottenham. I got taken off at half time. I got booked and Pardew took me off because he was murdering me.

“He was big, strong, and could turn quick as well. You don’t tend to get many dribbling central midfielders - he just used to run at you, and you’re not usually ready for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was unbelievable on the turn, and he surprised me because he probably gave me the toughest time on a pitch.”

Bannan played his 332nd game for Wednesday over the weekend against Exeter City, and will be desperate that the injury that forced him off isn’t serious enough to stop him adding a few more to that tally before the year is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad