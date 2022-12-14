The Croatian captain, who has spearheaded their last two impressive World Cup campaigns, may have had a slightly different career to Bannan – but in terms of head-to-head it’s the Scot that comes out on top.
He’s started twice up against Real Madrid legend, Modric, in World Cup qualifiers back in 2013, and won them both – 1-0 and 2-0 – and says that he’s the same sort of level as Silva in terms of his ability.
Speaking on a BBC Sheffield podcast, ‘Baz’ detailed his most difficult opponents, and said that the former City man was a player he just couldn’t get the ball off.
“David Silva is the hardest player that I’ve ever had to play against,” he told Owls Heaven. “Because what I’m good at, my strengths, he can do way better. I’m quick at turning and things, but he was quicker. With my height people shouldn’t be quicker, but he is - so I found that strange, and hard. You just couldn’t get the ball off him… It was a bit of a cheat really.
“Him and Modric are similar,” he added. But then added with a smile, “I always beat Modric though, we beat Croatia when I was with Scotland.”
In terms of his toughest game, though, that came courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Dembele – who he says caused him all sorts of problems whilst playing for Crystal Palace.
“Another one to mention was Moussa Dembele at Tottenham. I got taken off at half time. I got booked and Pardew took me off because he was murdering me.
“He was big, strong, and could turn quick as well. You don’t tend to get many dribbling central midfielders - he just used to run at you, and you’re not usually ready for that.
“He was unbelievable on the turn, and he surprised me because he probably gave me the toughest time on a pitch.”
Bannan played his 332nd game for Wednesday over the weekend against Exeter City, and will be desperate that the injury that forced him off isn’t serious enough to stop him adding a few more to that tally before the year is out.
The Scottish international moved to Hillsborough in 2015 before establishing himself as a key figure under numerous different managers at the club.