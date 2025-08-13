Watch Sheffield Wednesday screamer as young Owls take the lead at Bolton Wanderers

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 13th Aug 2025, 18:32 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s XI could be amongst the youngest side that the first team have ever put out as they face Bolton Wanderers tonight.

The Owls got their 2025/26 campaign underway over the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on a difficult opening day, with the game also seeing them lose Nathaniel Chalobah to injury and Barry Bannan to a sending off. Neither of those were in contention for tonight as a result.

Manager, Henrik Pedersen, was always going to make plenty of changes for their trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but maybe not many expected such a young side to be lining up against the Trotters.

There are five teenagers in the starting side, and nine members of the XI are aged 21 or under. On the bench, meanwhile, sit 16-year-old talents, Will Grainger and Yisa Alao, both of whom have impressed in the youth setup.

In terms of experience, there’s only really Ike Ugbo - who starts up top - and Liam Palmer/Max Lowe/Jamal Lowe - on the bench - who have a great deal of it in English football. And it will be fascinating to see how this young group stand up to the challenge of facing Steven Schumacher’s League One outfit. Ugbo has taken the captain’s armband.

And what a start the Owls got off to as Gui Siqueira smashed one into the top corner:

Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled up for the hosts, despite them being down to 10 men, but it didn’t last for long as Ugbo put the Owls back in front:

Sheffield Wednesday XI vs Bolton Wanderers

Bruno Fernandes, Gui Siqueira, Rio Shipston, Charlie McNeill ,Olaf Kobacki, Reece Johnson of Sheffield Wednesdayplaceholder image
Bruno Fernandes, Gui Siqueira, Rio Shipston, Charlie McNeill ,Olaf Kobacki, Reece Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday | Steve Ellis

Wednesday XI: Charles, Siqueira, Emery, Weaver, Johnson, Kobacki, Thornton, Shipston, Fernandes, McNeill, Ugbo

Bolton XI: Miller, Osei-Tutu, Forino, Inwood, Dacres-Cogley, Morley, Erhahon, Warren, McAtee, Mendes Gomes, Lawrence

