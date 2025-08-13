Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be one of the clubs considering a move for Manchester City youngster, Jaden Heskey.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who is the son of ex-Premier League start, Emile Heskey, is making quite a name for himself in the youth ranks at City, and has even spent time with the senior side under Pep Guardiola.

It’s thought that a loan move is being considered by the Manchester giants as Heskey continues his development, and The Star understands that Wednesday are one club who are keeping tabs on the situation as they weigh up their options for the season ahead.

The Owls are yet to make a single signing this summer on the back of a long spell under embargo, and even now are restricted in terms of what they can and cannot do due to a business plan put in place by the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit.

Jaden Heskey could be sent out on loan

It’s previously been reported by this publication that the Owls are keen on Manchester United duo, Harry Amass and Toby Collyer, with the former a more likely candidate at this point in time. While experienced defender, Liam Cooper, is also on their radar as a possible free agent signing.

Wednesday’s recruitment team, alongside manager, Henrik Pedersen, are working very hard behind the scenes as they look to navigate a very difficult landscape in search of new arrivals, but the ongoing financial issues at Hillsborough under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri have led to obvious issues on that front. Less than three weeks of the transfer window remain.

Heskey would be an exciting addition for the Owls if they were able to try and get something done, however there are also be number of other clubs who will be in the mix should the decision be made that he will spend time on loan away from the Etihad for the campaign ahead.

Wednesday take on Bolton Wanderers this evening in the Carabao Cup with what is expected to be a very young Owls side, but Pedersen will be hoping that there can be some movement in the market over the next few days as they prepare to take on Stoke City on Saturday.

