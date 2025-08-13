Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jack Hunt, is currently training with the Owls - as confirmed by manager, Henrik Pedersen.

The Star reported recently that the 34-year-old had been spotted at Middlewood Road as he weighs up his options for the season, with the Owls promotion hero currently a free agent following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

It was explained at the time that he was purely training as a way to keep himself fit, but that there was a mutually benefical element to his presence given the lack of senior players currently on the books at Hillsborough.

Now, following the defeat to Leicester City over the weekend, the Owls boss has confirmed that the former Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town has been with the club, though didn’t expand too much on matters as things stand.

Jack Hunt at Sheffield Wednesday

“He asked to train with us to keep him fit,” he told Radio Sheffield. “And this is the situation.”

Wednesday are currently in the market for new players to bolster their threadbare squad on the back of what has been a difficult summer in terms of exits, and Hunt would certainly offer something if they did eventually decide to make him an offer. His experience would be welcomed, and as a player with two previous stints at S6 he’s somebody who genuinely cares about the club.

Despite other reports and rumours, Hunt is believed to have been the only non-contracted player to have been part of first team training of late, however the Owls are eager to try and get deals done ahead of the visit of Stoke City at the weekend in order to strengthen their options as soon as possible.

The full back has just under 300 Championship appearances to his name, and almost 200 outings in a Wednesday shirt under his belt.

