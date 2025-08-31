Sheffield Wednesday remain unable to make any new signings with less than two days to go until the end of the transfer window, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some weeks ago the Owls were placed under the terms of recruitment sanctions that have rendered them unable to register new players in light of a repeat failure to fulfil basic financial obligations throughout a horror summer. The EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) has been in near-constant communication with officials at Wednesday to determine their ongoing financial forecast, with judgements made on what business - if any - can responsibly be permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Henrik Pedersen has made no secret of the importance of additions to what is a threadbare squad and after Saturday’s spirited defeat to Swansea City told media he was waiting for clarity on the ruling of the EFL with regard to whether restrictions would be eased. It is understood that as things stand on Sunday morning, the restrictions remain.

PA

Discussions between the two parties are expected to continue and if the requisite financial assurances are given, it’s believed Wednesday have a handful of targets lined up behind the scenes. The ongoing understanding is that it is up to Wednesday hierarchy to provide assurances to the CFRU that they can fulfil financial obligations over the coming months. At the time of writing it seems they have been unable to do so.

The transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday evening, which - unless restrictions are eased - would close the door to the potential of Wednesday bringing in any loan signings. Free agents are among the potential signings the club have discussed and should their restrictions be eased sometime after the deadline, they could still be brought on board. As things stand the Owls will not be allowed to make fee transfer signings until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the latter stages of the transfer window, it is understood that some Wednesday players are the subject of interest from other clubs, with The Star having reported rejected bids from Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers for striker Bailey Cadamarteri. Interest remains in goalkeeper Pierce Charles, though his shoulder injury looks likely to stave off immediate approaches as things stand.

It is believed that as things stand the Owls are not looking to sell anymore players after a summer of squad decimation. Pedersen has made crystal clear his hope of keeping the remainder of his squad intact, though he has admitted the ultimate decision won’t be down to him as Wednesday continue to navigate their financial woes.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday reject shock bids for Bailey Cadamarteri