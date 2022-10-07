Reports coming out of Scotland this week have suggested that the 18-year-old is a player that both the Owls and their city rivals, Sheffield United, are keeping tabs on, with the teenager seemingly turning a few heads with his performances at present.

Johnston, who is contracted to Motherwell but is currently out on loan with Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship, may well prove to be hot property next year.

And while Darren Moore wouldn’t comment on the player specifically, he did explain that Scotland is a big market for the Owls – saying that there is a ‘hotbed of talent’ up north.

Speaking to The Star on Friday afternoon, Moore said, “We’ve always had strong links up in Scotland, we’ve got things up north really covered - we’ve got our finger on the pulse in terms of players, because it is a hotbed of talent up there.

“There are some good young players up there, and we’ve got our finger on the pulse, and if the right ones come available and we think it’s right in terms of taking the club forward then great.

“But at the moment, at this time, I won’t discuss anything further with that. We have got our scouting network up there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore spoke about Scotland's hotbed of talent that Sheffield Wednesday are monitoring.