Sheffield Wednesday: Bizarre Sylla Sow twist as ex-Owls attacker criticised for late switch

There’s been a bizarre twist to the tale with former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Sylla Sow, who has now seemingly agreed to sign somewhere else.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:54 am

It was confirmed over the weekend by both De Graafschap and the Owls that the 26-year-old would be on his way back to the Netherlands, with a two-year deal in place after an undisclosed fee was agreed.

Now though, according to numerous reports, the attacker is now poised to join Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie rather than the second division club that has been linked with him all summer.

It’s a decision that has left De Graafschap ‘screwed’, according to a top official, but he also hit out at the former Owl for the way that things have gone.

“This hits hard…” said Peter Bijvelds, the technical manager of the Eerste Divisie outfit said to De Gelderlander. “We have been working on the transfer of Sow for so long and then this happens. We're screwed, but next time I'll do it the same way. Maybe in a week we'll be glad it turned out like this. You don't want a player like that in your club."

There has been no word from Wednesday regarding the change in situation for the Dutch attacker, however if they opted to release him from his contract rather than demand a fee then he is free to sign for any club of his choosing.

Sow played his last game for the Owls last week as he helped them secure a spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Rochdale.

Sylla Sow had left Sheffield Wednesday to join De Graafschap, but it now looks like he's signing elsewhere.

