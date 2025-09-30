Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead over Birmingham City thanks to George Brown
Wednesday are two games unbeaten as they prepare to face off with the Blues at St. Andrews, beating Portsmouth and drawing with Queens Park Rangers in their last two matches. The quick turnover since the latter led to question marks over whether Henrik Pedersen would make changes to his side for this evening’s encounter
Owls defender, Ernie Weaver, was forced off during the 1-1 against QPR over the weekend, but has been passed fit for tonight and starts in the backline once again, while there’s a return to the XI for Jamal Lowe up front as he comes in to replace George Brown. Brown drops to a very young bench that sees Ike Igbo as the only player over the age of 22.
Jay Stansfield gave the hosts the lead in the early stages, and after keeping themselves in the game the Owls will go into the break with the score locked at 1-1. Here’s how it happened:
1-1 Jamal Lowe - get in there!! #wawaw #swfc @WTIDPOD @swfc pic.twitter.com/G5UvH7rlLL— WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) September 30, 2025
And then George Brown did this!
2-1 George Brown!! Get in there #wawaw #swfc @swfc @WTIDPOD pic.twitter.com/50R5x7QXeZ— WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) September 30, 2025
Sadly Demarai Gray popped up at the death to get the equaliser, and it ended 2-2.
Here’s how they line up -
Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Wednesday XI: Horvath, Valery, Weaver, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, J. Lowe, Cadamarteri
Birmingham XI: Allsop, Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Cashin, Cochrane, Tomoki, Doyle, Roberts, Stansfield, Gray, Kyogo
And here’s some prematch reading for you: