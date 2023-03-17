Sheffield Wednesday supporters rose in unison to celebrate the life and service of club legend Don Megson ahead of their League One clash with Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening.

Players on both sides wore black armbands in repect to Megson, who sits eighth in the club’s list of all-time appearance makers with 442 Wednesday outings.

Described by many who played and followed the club in the 1960s, Megson is known as ‘Mr Sheffield Wednesday’ and died peacefully this week aged 86.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players, officials and both sets of supporters joined in an emotional standing ovation in a minute’s applause ahead of the match.

One of hundreds of touching tributes came from Wednesday manager Darren Moore, who spoke glowingly on Megson’s contribution to the club when news of his passing was confirmed.

Moore said: “With his son, Gary, my former manager - and somebody I’m very much in touch with - there’s always been a connection with the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad