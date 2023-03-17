News you can trust since 1887
Watch emotional Sheffield Wednesday fans on their feet in spine-tingling tribute to club legend Don Megson

Sheffield Wednesday supporters rose in unison to celebrate the life and service of club legend Don Megson ahead of their League One clash with Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:52 GMT

Players on both sides wore black armbands in repect to Megson, who sits eighth in the club’s list of all-time appearance makers with 442 Wednesday outings.

Described by many who played and followed the club in the 1960s, Megson is known as ‘Mr Sheffield Wednesday’ and died peacefully this week aged 86.

Players, officials and both sets of supporters joined in an emotional standing ovation in a minute’s applause ahead of the match.

One of hundreds of touching tributes came from Wednesday manager Darren Moore, who spoke glowingly on Megson’s contribution to the club when news of his passing was confirmed.

Moore said: “With his son, Gary, my former manager - and somebody I’m very much in touch with - there’s always been a connection with the family.

“It’s sad news, real sad news about a club legend. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of myself and everyone at the football club, because he was a true legend and a wonderful servant.”

Darren Moore