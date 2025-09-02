Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Ernie Weaver, is having quite the few months at Hillsborough...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage defender only signed his first professional contract at Wednesday over the summer, but has since gone on to make his senior debut in the Carabao Cup, beat Leeds United, and get his first runout in the Championship. It’s not bad for a player who’s just 18 years of age.

Weaver, who has captained the Owls at various levels during his climb up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, has been a standout performer in a very young side during their two cup victories, earning rave reviews from many Wednesdayites who are seeing him play for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the centre back isn’t getting ahead of himself, and after a difficult time with injuries in recent years he’s eager to remain grounded now that he’s getting his chance among the first team. And he says that manager, Henrik Pedersen, is exactly what he and his young teammates need.

Ernie Weaver’s maturity is impressive

“After signing my first professional deal I was buzzing,” he told the club’s official website. “I’m ready for whatever the season brings with the U21s but we’re also getting opportunities with the first team and when these chances come, you have to take them with both hands.

“We’ve had two wins in the cup, had good gameplans in both ties and the lads have been so determined to play well and to win, so it has come up good for us... But right now, it’s about staying level-headed, I’ve had a few tough years of injuries in the past so for me, it’s about not getting too high with the highs because I’ve felt the lows before as well.

“I want to stay grounded and work hard because there’s a job to do and I want to keep going. I’m going to keep patient, keep training hard and see how it goes but the manager has been so positive with us all throughout. He’s always smiling and when he speaks to me, he’s always trying to boost my confidence which is what I need, it’s good for me. When you are coming into a tight-knit group it can be difficult, but he stays positive at all times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver is expected to start once again later this month when the Owls take on Grimsby Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup, but will also be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt a few days later when Bristol City come to town in the Championship.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join