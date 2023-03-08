Sheffield Wednesday fans may not be too far away from seeing a return to action for attacker, Mallik Wilks.

The 24-year-old has been dealing with a calf injury for a number of weeks now, and hasn’t featured for the Owls since the 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

He’s one of a few injuries that Darren Moore is currently dealing with, however it would appear that he’s closing in on a return to action as begins to move past the calf issue that has kept him out.

Wilks took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some images of him in good spirits in training, with a caption saying, ‘Ya boys nearly back’. Moore has previously suggested that he wasn’t too far away from making his comeback - however hasn’t given a time frame.

Meanwhile, pictures also emerged of long-term absentee, Michael Ihiekwe, resuming light training as he aims to get back in contention for the business end of the 2022/23 campaign after a knee injury led to him missing a numberf of months of the campaign.

Ihiekwe’s last game in Wednesday colours was the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town in the FA Cup in November, with a setback midway through meaning that he would face even longer out than the originally suspected ‘couple of months’.

Wednesday aren’t thought to have picked up any fresh injury concerns during the 1-0 win over Peterborough United over the weekend, and with Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and David Stockdale all expected back for this weekend the Owls are looking in pretty good shape.

