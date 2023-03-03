Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s longer-term absentees are making good progress with their rehabilitation – with one having made a ‘very early stage’ return to the training pitches.

Wednesday have done remarkable work in procuring the best defensive record in League One despite having been cut in numbers at the back with Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe ruled out for months at a time.

Images released by the club this week showed Heneghan running on a treadmill three months on from surgery on an ACL issue and Ihiekwe is still battling to make it back into match contention in time for the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, Darren Moore confirmed that while Heneghan – out since an October trip to Lincoln City – will still very likely miss the remainder of the campaign, he is healing ahead of schedule and could re-join training in some form by the time the seasn ends on May 6.

Owls blood stained hero Ben Heneghan Pic Steve Ellis

“He’s making unbelievable strides, really unbelievable strides,” Moore said. “He’s in excellent shape and condition and he’s responding to the rehab really, really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way things are going with him over the next couple of months, yeah we could see him back on the training ground towards the end [of the season].

“But in order for him to be part of a competitive match, even if he is back on the training ground we’ll see him fit and raring to go in pre-season. But he’s making wonderful progress on his injury.”

On Ihiekwe, who too is struggling with a less serious ACL problem, there is positive news in that he has stepped back onto the training pitches at Middlewood Road and is going about his recovery with a positive outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Icky is early stages on the training ground which is really pleasing,” Moore reported. “He’s looking to up his level of work, his volume and what we’re asking him to do. But it is very early stages.

“It is wonderful to see him on the grass and he’s around the place beaming with a massive smile. As a player he realises he’s gone through to the next stage of his rehab which is great to see.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad