Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy admitted he thought Sheffield Wednesday had stolen all three points in the final seconds of their 1-1 draw on Saturday – but maintained his side had reduced the Owls to shots that were ‘all pretty comfortable’.

The former Manchester City youth coach watched on as his side battled to a 19th draw of the campaign at Hillsborough. Michael SMith had two quick-fire chances to win it at the death but couldn’t direct the ball into the Kop end goal.

With Kennedy having earlier described Wednesday as the best side in the division, the midtable Imps spoke about the size and physicality of Wednesday, choosing to go toe-to-toe with them.

Switching his side’s system from a 3-5-2 to a 3-4-3 seemed to have an impact on the game early doors after a bright start for the Owls.

Mark Kennedy, manager of Lincoln City.

“I’m really proud of them,” Kennedy told BBR Linconshire. “They’re an incredible group to work with, I’m said that many times this year and away from all the tactical stuff; we do a lot of work on the training ground and in team meetings, before they went out we said ‘Sheffield Wednesday are huge physically’.

“I said to them ‘It’s 11 men against 11 men. How big is your heart? We have to show our fans the size of our hearts today’.

“I say ‘we’, it’s the players that do it and I thought that was evident today on top of a very good performance.”

Wednesday were ultimately undone by a goal Darren Moore admitted was the result of lapses in concentration but had the bulk of the better chances on a day they left frustrated at not having been able to score a second.

Kennedy felt he side dealt with the Owls’ threat fairly comfortably.

“They had 21 shots and we had five,” said the former Wolves winger. “I get that, I’ve no shame with that, but we had three on target and they had five and they were all pretty comfortable.

“The one thing we were always aware of – and it was always a worry because of their size – the longer the game goes on that they’re not winning, they’re going to go more direct. I thought they really stood up to that.”

