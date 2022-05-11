Sheffield Wednesday attacker says sorry as he exits Owls with heartfelt goodbye

The Queens Park Rangers loanee was an exciting signing for Wednesday when he came in last summer, but injuries meant that he struggled for gametime early in his Owls career and he ended up just making 21 appearances in the club’s colours.

Now, after Darren Moore’s side were knocked out of the play-offs on Monday night, Shodipo has said his goodbyes to Wednesdayites – and said thank you.

In a message on his personal Instagram account, the 24-year-old said, “I’m sorry I didn’t show you fans what I can do in a frustrating season for me personally and I’m sorry we couldn’t achieve promotion this season… You fans were incredible this season and I just want to say thank you for your support throughout!”

Shodipo got one goal in League One, and two assists in the Papa John’s Trophy in his 21 matches for Wednesday, and will be hoping to have a better season in 2022/23 wherever he finds himself.

The attacker is one of seven loanees that the Owls had on their books this season, and there will be plenty more goodbyes in the days to come as players head back to their mother clubs.

Moore said this week that he’ll be getting the players back in as a group when they’ve had a couple of days to process their failed promotion bid, with the club set to release their retained list in the near future.