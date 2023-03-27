Sheffield Wednesday boss quizzed on surprise changes and second half substitution

Darren Moore says that part of his reasoning for making changes to his Sheffield Wednesday side was to ‘freshen it up’.

The Owls fell to a frustrating 1-0 defeat at the hands of League One strugglers, Forest Green Rovers, on Sunday in a result that saw them miss out on the opportunity to climb back to the top of the table.

Darren Moore opted to leave out both Akin Famewo and Will Vaulks for the encounter at the New Lawn, bringing Reece James and Tyreeq Bakinson into the mix on the back of the defeat to Barnsley a few days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Moore explained his reasons for the changes to the starting XI, as well as clarifying the thinking behind replacing Dominic Iorfa with Jack Hunt at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted fullbacks and wingbacks out there,” he said. “Because we knew we’d have a lot of possession of the ball, and with Will coming out and Tyreeq going at the base it was a case of freshening it up.

“We had a tough game in the week in a local derby at Barnsley and three days later we had another game. The change was to try and give us some impetus…

“There were no injuries, but we were having a lot of the ball so I just wanted two fullbacks on the outside on the left and right. I thought we’d throw more attacking by putting Jack Hunt on - but it didn’t bring much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Tyreeq Bakinson was given a start against Forest Green Rovers. (Nigel French/PA Wire)

The Owls boss went on to criticise various aspects of his side’s play in the encounter, admitting that they didn’t do enough to come away with anything.

Moore said, “The most frustrating thing for me was that we didn’t use the ball as effectively as we could. We got into areas, and there were wrong decisions, wrong touches on the pass, wrong weights on the pass - we didn’t have it today…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way I look at it is that we didn’t do enough to win the game.”