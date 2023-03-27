News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday players ‘need to take ownership’ after dismal Forest Green Rovers result

Reece James says that Sheffield Wednesday’s players know that their performance against Forest Green Rovers was nowhere near good enough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

James was back in the Owls XI on Sunday afternoon as they went up against Rovers at the New Lawn, but things didn’t go their way as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to bring the host’s 17-game winless streak to a surprise end.

Wednesday were criticised by their manager, Darren Moore, for numerous aspects of the game on the day, and the defender insists that they need to show a reaction in their next fixture.

“We’ve got to be better, we know that as a team,” James told The Star. “I think the way we started was slow, and sloppy, and they took advantage of that with the goal - we had to make sure that we were better, and apply ourselves better to get back into it, but that’s something we didn’t do. We didn’t create enough chances, and we as players need to take ownership of that…

“Like I say, we as players know that it wasn’t good enough, and we made sure that we were all told that at the end. Now we have to make sure that there’s a reaction on Wednesday.

“The manager isn’t happy with the performance, isn’t happy with the result. We know that, and we have to react to it - unfortunately we didn’t get a goal to at least come away from here with a point.”

Wednesday face Cheltenham Town next in another game on the road – they’ll be hoping for a better result this time around.

Reece James back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
