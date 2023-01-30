According to reports in Scotland, Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson remains the main target for Heart of Midlothian – however they do have other options.

Hearts’ interest in Paterson goes back weeks now, with the Scottish outfit publicly declaring their interest in the 28-year-old after he entered into the last six months of his Owls contract.

It’s been reported that Robbie Neilson’s side have made a couple of offers to Wednesday regarding the forward, and have even spoken to him personally, but there has been on indication of ‘Pato’ seeking an exit, and Darren Moore has made it clear that they don’t want him to leave.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Hearts are running out of time to try and get a deal done, but with their window closing at midnight rather than 11pm, they have a little bit longer than the English clubs to do business.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported after the Scottish outfit drew 0-0 with Livingston that Paterson was their ‘intended target’ as the Hearts boss discussed bringing ‘one more’ in, however they also say that there are other options for them if they don’t get their man.

“We are still trying to get one more in,” Neilson is quoted as saying by the Evening News. “But, as we’ve said, it has to be somebody of quality who can improve the squad. We are working on a couple but whether we get one we will wait and see.”

They’ve also since reported that the Scottish club could turn their attentions to securing him on a precontract – that would see him leave for free – if they aren’t able to persuade the Owls to sell this month with one final bid.

Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday future has been up in the air for some time now. (Steve Ellis)

Meanwhile, Moore told The Star recently that Wednesday ‘never, ever wanted to let Callum go’, and has previously suggested that a new contract may still be on the cards.

