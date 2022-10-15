A double from Lee Gregory did the business as the Owls collected yet another clean sheet, and though they left the Abbey Stadium largely graze free, they had to work hard as the home side had their moments between the boxes.

Have some talking points from a job well done in Cambridgeshire.

Systems, systems

Lee Gregory got back on the goal train with two in their win over Cambridge United.

The all-round headache posed by Darren Moore in the minutes after the team news is dropped is a very real one for any follower of Wednesday.

But spare a thought for opposition managers. Four at the back? Three? Men out wide or Windass in behind a front two?

There are several ways the Owls can line up these days, what with their versatile individuals and the number of systems they’ve utilised already this season.

They plumped for a 4-2-2-2 again, with Barry Bannan pushed out onto the left and Josh Windass on the right. Both drifted in and about to create overloads but Bannan in particular found space in-behind in what was a clever and unexpected move.

Back on the goal train

Lee Gregory’s lack of goals leading into this one was no concern to anyone – least of all Darren Moore – such has been his huge contribution in other areas.

But there was the echoes of a debate just beginning to swirl. It felt as though Cambridge would be a good time to have them nipped in the bud.

And he did just that, bounding onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s stunning ball over the top to stroke the ball past Dimitar Mitov in the Us goal.

Once that ball came, there aren’t many in this division you’d sooner see on the end of a one-on-one and he didn’t disappoint, scoring in front of the travelling Wednesdayites and celebrating accordingly.

His second was no classic, but given the luck he’s had in recent weeks, he won’t care a jot.

Moore warned that Gregory would ‘get back on the goal train’. That he did.

Animated Moore

Wednesday will play far worse than that and win matches by bigger scorelines, you feel.

But for a huge portion of the game he was a figure of frustration on the touchline, shouting on at his players throughout and gesturing wildly. A lackadaisical start to the second half saw his passions bubble over and he delivered a double-barrel rollicking.

An increase in intensity seemed to be the order. He wasn’t a happy bunny.

Switcheroo

For the second game running, Wednesday’s opposition came on strong in the middle section of the second half – without necessarily causing too many problems in terms of clear-cut chances.

For the second game running, Wednesday’s coaching staff saw that and shifted things up a touch, reverting to a 3-5-2 by substituting Michael Smith for Mark McGuinness, freshening things up in midfield and in doing so shoring up the middle of the pitch.

For the second game running, it paid off and Wednesday not only turned the tide of momentum but scored soon afterwards.

The Worksop Cafu

Shook off a warm-up hamstring issue to play a full part and once again worked tirelessly on the right.