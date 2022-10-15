Five away wins in seven, eight clean sheets in 14 League One matches. Tha can’t argue wi’ that.

Wednesday had to battle in moments, but won out deservedly thanks to a deserved double from Lee Gregory.

Have some ratings..

Lee Gregory with Owls first half goal

David Stockdale – 7

Closed down the space well to deny Sam Smith on the half hour. Gave a leader's performance, constantly talking, and claimed well.

Calm as ever with the ball at feet. Didn’t have mountains to climb in terms of what was thrown at him, but collected yet another clean sheet.

Liam Palmer – 7

Received treatment in the warm-up for what looked like a touch of hamstring tightness but was ruled OK to start and join Peter Shirtliff as Wednesday’s 19th all-time appearance maker.

Worked tirelessly as ever on the right and made important contributions both in defence and attack, claiming an assist for the second with a dangerous cross.

Michael Ihiekwe – 7

Took an early knock to the bonce but shrugged it off. Looked comfortable on the ball and survived an aerial bombardment at times.

Ben Heneghan – 8

A man mountain. Following his head injury last weekend, wore strapping around his head like the legendary British Lions second row he presumably was in a previous life and plundered into nine successful aerial duels as Cambridge went long.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Found space in moments, particularly in the first half, and defended diligently in making five tackles

Put in a fine cross to cause Mitov problems on the hour mark.

Will Vaulks – 6

Charged about and broke up play, but was perhaps just a little slow in possession. Made a very important tackle just before the hour mark.

Took one for the team by collecting a yellow with Cambridge on the advance but looked maybe half a step off it at times. In and out.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 6

Back in the side for Alex Mighten for his second start in six and almost immediately repaid that faith with a classy, needle-and-thread ball on the spin for Lee Gregory to bound onto.

Sloppy in possession once or twice but produced some lovely through-balls and an important block early in the second half. Tired as the second half went on.

Barry Bannan – 7

There was an audible groan in among Cambridge supporters when his name was read out on the tannoy, such is his reputation at League One grounds.

Stationed high up and wide on the left in the first half, he found joy in behind Cambridge wing-back Shliow Tracey and put in some good crosses. His influence faded a touch.

Josh Windass – 7

Inventive with the ball, he was stationed out wide and didn’t see quite as much of the ball as he might have liked early doors, but able to join the overloads he caused Cambridge a headache with some clever touches and busy running.

Twice put in devilish crosses from the right in the second half that went unrewarded – also made three successful tackles.

Michael Smith – 6

Slapped with a yellow card for a late one on Cambridge keeper Mitov. Worked hard and caused problems in the air – should have scored with a free-ish header in the first half.

A very useful man at the back, too, winning five aerial battles.

Off for McGuinness as Wednesday switched things up – for the second game running.

Lee Gregory – 8

Bounding in on goal one-on-one with Dimitar Mitov, there’s not many players at this level you’d be more confident of scoring. Grabbed his second of the season to make up for the tireless and unrewarded work of previous weeks.

The second wasn’t a classic – did it take a wee deflection? – but with the luck he’s had, he’ll take it in spades.

SUBS

George Byers – 7

On for Bakinson on 68 minutes, presumably with the brief to restore a little control to proceedings in the Owls midfield.

He did that and played a part in the second, threading the ball through Vaulks and out to assist-maker Palmer.

Mark McGuinness – 6

On for Smith on 68 minutes, prompting a system change and the same one they went with later on in the Cheltenham win; to a 3-5-2.

Comfortable in possession and shored things up.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

