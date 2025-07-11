Anthony Musaba is expected to have his Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed over the weekend.

The Star reported on Thursday that the 24-year-old had left the Owls’ camp at St. George’s Park ahead of his proposed move to Samsunspor in Turkey, and since then the club’s president, Yüksel Yıldırım, has come forward with further details of his switch from the Championship to the Super Lig.

"Anthony Musaba is a very technically advanced player,” he told the Turkish media. “We are very happy to have signed such a player. He will undergo a medical tomorrow. On Saturday, we will sign the contract together. Then, our player will depart for Samsun.”

Anthony Musaba looks to be Turkey-bound

Details of the transfer fee have not been reported as of yet, but it has been suggested that the Dutchman has been offered a four-year deal by the Turkish top-flight outfit. Should the deal go through as expected then Musaba will get the chance to showcase his talents in the Europa League qualifiers when Samsunspor enter in the play-off stage next month.

Plenty of players have been tipped to leave Wednesday this summer ahead of the start of the 2025/26 campaign, however the only one to actually do so so far is youngster, Sutura Kakay, who swapped Wednesday for St. Mary’s this week after turning down a professional contract to stay at S6. Musaba, this weekend, looks likely to join the list of departing Owls.

