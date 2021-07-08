Sheffield Wednesday announce return of fans – here’s where to get tickets…

Sheffield Wednesday fans can go to watch the Owls against Alfreton Town. (Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com)

Wednesday lost their opening friendly of the summer 3-1 earlier this week as they were beaten by Scottish giants, Celtic, and now face a trip to Chester this weekend as they play at the Deva Stadium at 3pm on Saturday.

While fans are expected back at Hillsborough by the time next season gets underway, it’s now been announced that just under 600 Wednesdayites will get the chance to watch the Owls live as early as Tuesday evening.

A statement from the club on their official website today confirmed the allocation given by Alfreton, saying, “The Owls travel to Alfreton Town on Tuesday 13 July (7:30pm) as part of our pre-season programme and we have received confirmation that a limited number of visiting supporters will be permitted to attend.

“Wednesday have been given an allocation of 594 tickets (527 standing and 67 seated), which will be sold on a first come, first served basis by Alfreton.”

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s/over 65s, and can be bought here, while it has also been explained that a live stream will be available for £5 as well.