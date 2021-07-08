Departed Sheffield Wednesday man out to prove his worth after being given QPR chance

Odubajo, who officially left Wednesday at the end of his contract last week, is out to secure the next move in his career, and has been spotted training with QPR as they consider their options for the new campaign.

According to West London Sport, the 27-year-old will be signed as a replacement for Todd Kane – who is expected to leave – if he can prove his fitness to Mark Warburton, especially given that he was injured for a large portion of the second half of last season.

Warburton and Odubajo are well acquainted having worked with each other at Brentford a few years back, and the former Hull City man’s availability as a free agent will also work in his favour considering the tough transfer market that is currently underway.

It remains to be seen whether the defender will manage to secure himself a deal with Rangers and remain in the Championship following the Owls’ relegation into League One, however there’s a chance that – like Jordan Rhodes – he’ll end up a division above his further club by the time the 2021/22 season gets underway.

Of the departed Owls, only Rhodes (Huddersfield Town), Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem, Belgium) and Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) have officially secured elsewhere, while former loanees Jack Marriott and Izzy Brown have also made permanent moves to the Championship with Peterborough United and Preston North End respectively.