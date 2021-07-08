Wednesday started brightly and looked good in the opening stages, with Josh Windass putting them into the lead after being found in the box by Liam Palmer – finishing with aplomb.

But early into the second 30 minute period, Albian Ajeti levelled things up, and then as the substitutions started to roll in it was the Bhoys who took control of the encounter.

Owen Moffat and Odsonne Edouard then got in on the action as they made it 2-1 and then 3-1, putting the game to bed as Darren Moore tinkered with his side and gave valuable minutes to a number of his players – including a couple of trialists.

The Celtic manager explained that he was pleased with the performance, especially given the Owls’ good start to the encounter.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Postecoglou said, “The boys worked hard, we didn’t have a great start to the game, we took a while to get into it but we had a solid session yesterday and they probably felt that a little bit… We grew into the game, and to their credit for the better part of the first half and then the second we played some decent stuff and scored a couple of good goals and finished strong.

“We’ve been working hard at training and part of it that we want to play a certain tempo for the whole game, we don’t drop off. I thought in the second half we maintained that and we got our rewards – with Albian and Moff scoring a good goal.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass against Celtic. (Nigel French/PA Wire)

“Aside from that, I thought it was good for the young guys. With the start we had, it’d have been easy for them to go into their shells and not be as positive, but they reacted really well and that’s a good sign.”