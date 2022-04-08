Sheffield Wednesday announce new shirt sponsor - hopes 'for many years to come'

The Owls confirmed on Friday afternoon that BLU Steel energy drinks have come on board as their new back-of-shirt partners, with the branding having been sorted out ahead of the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

With the surname of club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, on the front of the shirt, the new sponsor’s logo will be placed below each player’s number on the back of their kits, from now until at least the end of the season.

Richard McClellan, co-founder of BLU Steel, told the club’s official website, “We are delighted to become an official club partner of Sheffield Wednesday. We are looking forward to a long partnership and supporting the Owls for many years to come. Our branding fits perfectly with the club and the city of Sheffield.”

Meanwhile, Liam Dooley, the Owls’ Chief Operating Officer, added, “It’s fantastic to have BLU Steel on board and we welcome them to Hillsborough. We are really pleased to introduce a nutritious and healthy energy drink to our growing range of refreshments on matchdays.”

The new sponsor will feature on the Wednesday shirts from Saturday’s League One fixture at Bolton, and it has also been confirmed that BLU Steel energy drinks will be available around Hillsborough starting at the next home game against Crewe Alexandra.

It remains to be seen at this point how long the partnership between the two parties has been agreed upon.