One of the bright young attackers linked with a January loan move to Sheffield Wednesday looks set for a move elsewhere after comments by a club chief.

Reports in the national media suggested highly-rated Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei had jumped onto the Owls’ wish-list – though it was made clear a wide range of clubs from both the Championship and League One had designs on his loan services.

A 19-year-old England youth international who has had a fascinating young career to date having represented Chelsea, Arsenal, Rangers and Derby County as different levels, Ebiowei’s potential Wednesday signing always seemed an ambitious one.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Malcolm Ebiowei of Crystal Palace takes their sides fifth penalty which is saved by Nick Pope of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And it seems the speedster is on his way to the second tier, with Hull City figures having all but confirmed a deal to bring him to Humberside until the end of the current campaign.

“Malcolm is very close to happening,” said a supremely Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler. “I'll be speaking to his agent today, if not tomorrow. As of now he's going to join us.

“We’ll get it done. I’m talking to his agent in the next 48 hours.”

Speaking to BBC Humberside, Hull manager Liam Rosenior later said: “Malcolm has turned down a lot of clubs in the Championship to come here.”

Wednesday boss prefers not to answer questions on individual player links and it is not known how heavy their interest was in Ebiowei.

