Sheffield Wednesday to feature in Amazon Prime doc after dramatic Hillsborough result

Sheffield Wednesday supporters can expect to see their club feature in a much-hyped forthcoming Amazon Prime documentary series, due for release next month.

Michael Smith celebrated with Josh Windass on the night Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Amazon have begun the promotion of their new fly-on-the-wall series ‘We Are Newcastle United’, a show that will follow the behind-the-scenes goings-on at the North East club in their first full season since a controversial takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

Set for release on August 11, an opening trailer depicts a show similar in style to those of Amazon’s previous ‘All or Nothing’ series, which has followed the likes of New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team as well as Premier League sides Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Netflix series of the same genre, ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, featured Wednesday’s heartbreaking 2021/22 play-off defeat.

And it seems the documentary glare will once more settle on Hillsborough, though this time with a much more palatable subject matter - Newcastle’s FA Cup third round defeat back in January.