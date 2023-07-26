Progress in instilling his methods onto his new Sheffield Wednesday squad will take time, admitted Xisco after the club’s pre-season defeat at Doncaster Rovers, describing the process as ‘slow, but normal’.

Xisco Munoz, new manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Spaniard has spoken at length of his desire to have his Owls side play an attacking and front-foot style of football.

Having arrived at the club late in the summer and with the transfer market having been tapped into slowly, swathes of immediate improvement on the pitch has not quite materialised with the club having gone three straight friendlies without scoring.

A need for patience has been expressed from his first press conference and was reiterated at the Eco-Power Stadium. Xisco took the time to celebrate the new additions of Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, confirmed Owls interest in Spanish defender Pol Valentin and admitted he hoped for more signings in the coming days.

“We know what our start point is, we know exactly what we need to improve, we know exactly how we need to build the team in short in the next weeks,” Xisco said.

“We need some changes, it’s important we have some changes.

“I am very happy because Juan Delgado arrived and then we have Ashley Fletcher. Step by step, everyday we are closer to getting what we want and offering something different to the team.”

Wednesday undertook a week-long warm weather training camp in Spain last week and have frontloaded a great deal of fitness and technical work. Double sessions have continued at home and were completed on Monday, before a light session ahead of the Doncaster trip on Tuesday morning.

Work ethic seems to something Xisco will demand from his squad over the course of the season.

“We know what position we are in,” he continued. “We know what they have showed us. We have tried some players and how they can improve and it is the moments for players to make changes.

“We know the demands in the Championship. I am very happy with the guys at the club who are working hard to change the situation, but I spoke also to explain this isn’t easy. We need time. There are a lot of players but we need to find what players we want.

“The process is slow, but it is the normal process.