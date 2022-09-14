You can see why. The young Premier League wingers are pacey, direct, raw; the two share attributes that excite supporters and challenge coaches in equal measure.

But each and every player is different of course and their circumstances altered. And Wednesday will hope the lead up to events that saw Wolves-owned Corbeanu recalled early and shipped off to MK Dons last season will be easily avoided in the case of Mighten.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Alex Mighten.

The fact is that when signing Canadian international Corbeanu, Moore’s plan for him and the Owls side was very different to the one that played out.

Injury crises prompted the Wednesday manager to plump for a back three that left his wide men confined to a wing-back role and while Corbeanu excited fans with eye-catching displays at Accrington Stanley and at home to Sunderland, they were few and far between as the youngster failed to grapple with what he was being asked to do in his 18 outings.

Mighten arrives with far more senior experience – 66 senior appearances to Corbeanu’s eight – and to a Wednesday squad more equipped to play with wide men further up the field as Moore continues to experiment with the possibility of playing a back four.

Not only that, but the preference for Steve Cooper’s Forest to playing a back three means stints as a wing-back could be welcomed by the Premier League side.

Mighten had a fairly forgettable night at Morecambe on Tuesday – though he did complete as many dribbles as anyone on the pitch – but has shown glimpses of his ability in three Wednesday outings that nod towards the reasons he was brought in.

“It was his first league start for a while,” Moore said.

“He gave us an out. We managed to push him higher up the pitch at times. When there was a turnover, he was engaging with the front two.

“I think 60 odd minutes at Morecambe will have done him the world of good. We wanted him to blow off the cobwebs. He will get stronger.”