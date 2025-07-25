Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, has bid farewell to the club ahead of his expected move to one of their Championship rivals.

The 26-year-old, who has played 73 times for the Owls, was one of the players offered a new contract this summer to remain at S6, however it has long since been thought that he’d be on the move elsewhere amid months of chaos at Hillsborough.

Famewo has attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer, including Charlton Athletic, however it was reported recently that Hull City had made a move for his signature, and now look likely to get their man. Reports from the Hull Daily Mail have suggested that a deal is agreed to bring the former Norwich City man to the MKM Stadium, and that the proposed switch is now all but done’.

Akin Famewo is definitely leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the defender offered his thanks to those that have supported him, saying how proud he was to have played for this Owls since his move from Carrow Road.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the staff, players and supporters,” he said. “I’m proud to have represented the club over the last three years and have loved every minute of it. I wish you all nothing but the best in the future, it’s what the club deserves. Thank you for your support over the years, it has been outstanding. I leave with fondness and gratitude. Thank you, Owls.”

Famewo, like so many of his other former teammates who have since left Wednesday, are all set to visit Hillsborough this season wearing the colours of another club, and he’ll no doubt be hoping to get a good recepton from those who used to chant his name.