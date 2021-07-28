Sheffield Wednesday aiming for new coach appointment ‘sooner rather than later’

It was confirmed last week that Williams would be leaving his role as first team coach at Hillsborough after just a few months at the club, with it being explained that he was moving on for personal reasons and that he went with Moore’s blessings.

His departure does leave a gap in the Owls boss’ technical team though, and he says that it’s vital that they get that done as soon as possible.

Moore told the media after beating Port Vale 2-1, “We have looked at it, and hopefully we can make an appointment before the start of the season… We’ve got three or four candidates that we feel are right for the position, it’s just about getting the right one.”

And after being asked whether there were any other potential coaching appointments on the horizon, he told The Star, “At the moment that first team coaching role is the one that we’re looking to fill, because I think it’s vital for the way we work in training. It’s vital that we get that extra coaching staff member to work with the squad and the group.

“So it’s important that we get another one in to replace Paul - we wish him every success going forward and he’ll be missed… We’ll be looking to make an appointment sooner rather than later.”

Wednesday’s first competitive game takes place on Sunday afternoon against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.