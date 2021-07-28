Iorfa’s absence was a big blow for the Owls in 2020/21, with the tall defender picking up a severe Achilles injury in December that ruled him out for the second half of the campaign and meant he was unable to get involved in their battle against relegation.

Now though, having completed his rehabilitation, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man is in line to play his first competitive game of 2021/2 soon, and he’s a player that has the potential to be a real standout figure in League One under Darren Moore And last night, against Port Vale, he scored his first goal since getting back out on the field.

But the question some fans are asking is, will a player of his quality still be around? For now, at least, the answer seems to be yes.

Speaking after his comeback game against Barnsley earlier this month, the centre back told the media, “My whole focus – obviously I’ve just come back from a long injury – has just been getting myself fit, so I haven’t even thought about that. I’ll be honest with you. Whatever happens, happens. Obviously I’m here, but wherever I am I’ll just do what I always do, and that’s give 100%, work as hard as I can and try and perform as well as I can.

“But yeah, I’ve not thought about it in the slightest, and I’m not aware of anything.”

That being said, though. At 26, and with the attributes that he has, Iorfa still has plans to play at the highest level in England, but suggested that there’s no reason he can’t still get there with the Owls.

Dominic Iorfa was asked about his Sheffield Wednesday future.