Darren Moore explains Sheffield Wednesday absentees as Callum Paterson misses Owls win

Moore put out a strong side against Vale as the Owls ran out 2-1 winners on Tuesday evening, with Dominic Iorfa and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru getting the goals in a solid runout against the League Two outfit.

But while the side was a strong one, Wednesday had both Bannan and Paterson missing in action, as well as potentially long-term absentee, Josh Windass

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore explained that for the former pair it was more of a precautionary measure, though admitted that they’re still not sure how long Windass will face on the sidelines.

The Owls boss said, “For Barry, he had a little bit of a back spasm and we didn’t take a risk with him because at this stage of the season – in these type of games – you don’t need any heroes. He was here watching tonight, though, and he should be back in training possibly tomorrow or the day after.

“With Pato, he just had a small pocket of fluid just come up on his knee, and again I just took him out because I just thought it was pointless to risk him going forward.

“As much as they want to play, and it would have been a lovely game for them to play in, I just thought they’d got enough minutes in their legs from previous preseason games.”

Callum Paterson was missing for Sheffield Wednesday against Port Vale.

With Windass, he said, “I can’t really give you too much information on that one, because if I did then it’d be second guessing. I’ll let the medical team and specialist come back with advice and then we can give more details on that one… We’re still awaiting news.”