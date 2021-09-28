Sheffield Wednesday aiming for ‘big statement’ as Owls duo discuss Wigan Athletic trip

The Owls are in a difficult run of form at present, with the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town making it four league games without a win for Darren Moore’s promotion hopefuls, however they’ll quickly be given a chance to turn things around again.

Wednesday didn’t have long back at home before they’re on the road again for another away game, and Saturday’s goalscorer believes that it could prove to be a bit of a turning point for the club if they can get a result.

He told The Star, “I feel like we could make a big statement on Tuesday, and start to turn our season around… Obviously, it still early doors and there’s a long way to go, but I do think that if we can turn it on on Tuesday then it’ll be a big statement for us, and the league, by beating Wigan.”

Meanwhile, his manager says the side will lick their wounds and look for a better result at the DW Stadium this evening, saying, “It’ll be another tough one… We lick our wounds and move on. It’s a different game, another away game, and it’s just about the players recovering and getting ready. I’m looking at Wigan, dissecting them, and getting ready for the game.”

And when asked whether the Latics could continue their promotion push, he replied, “I expect anybody, honestly. It’d be wrong for me to name one team, because there’s a lot of football to be played. They’ve had a good, solid start, and are making good headway in the division – and they’re on a good run.

“We’ll prepare as best as we possibly can, and make sure we go there in the right frame of mind and physically prepared for the game.”

Dennis Adeniran got on the scoresheet for Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.