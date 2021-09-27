Sheffield Wednesday midfielder definitely ruled out of key Wigan Athletic clash

Byers hasn’t featured for Wednesday since the 3-0 defeat by Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, missing the 1-1 draws against Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town, but he may well be back in contention for the visit of Oxford United this coming weekend.

Speaking to the media at Portman Road, Moore said of Byers, “George is working at the minute with the physios and we are making sure he is right before we unleash him again… He had a little bit of tightness. It is nothing substantial.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are making sure when we get him back that he is ready… Do I think George will be ready for Tuesday? No, but maybe we will have a look in regards to the weekend and see how he goes.”

Another injury concern is captain, Barry Bannan, who had to go off against the Tractor Boys due to a knock that he picked up – however there is hope that he could be available on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, regarding Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi, who also missed out in Suffolk, Moore explained, “He (Kamberi) was fit but out of the squad. He was here today, and so was Theo Corbeanu. They were both fit and available. They will be ready should I need them to come in on Tuesday."

The Owls take on Wigan at 7.45pm tomorrow evening.