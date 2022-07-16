Sheffield Wednesday agree personal terms with attacking target - with clubs still at impasse

It has been previously reported that a switch to Hillsborough was on the cards for the 23-year-old, with Darren Moore known to be a big fan of his, however things seemed to lose momentum when it became apparent that Wednesday needed to up their offer.

Hull see open to letting Wilks leave the club for the right price, and The Star understands that personal terms with the player have been agreed - though with a year left on his current deal there is still a club-to-club agreement to be worked out.

Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks goes on.

It’s thought that those conversations are still taking place as Wednesday look to come to an agreement with the Tigers, and all parties will no doubt be looking for a speedy resolution as Wilks searches for a new challenge.

It remains to be seen at this point in time whether the Owls will be able to come to an agreement with Hull, however there does seem to be confidence that - given the intent from all those involved - a deal can be done.

Wilks has scored 33 goals in his last two campaigns in League One, and Moore no doubt sees him as a potential game-changer for the club as they go in search of promotion back into the Championship.