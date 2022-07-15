Absence of Michael Smith and others explained after Sheffield Wednesday’s battle with Bournemouth

New boys Michael Smith and Akin Famewo were among that number, with Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson also taken out of the risk zone by Darren Moore and his staff.

And speaking to The Star post-match, Moore made clear those decisions were made purely out of precaution and that there shouldn’t be any injury issues heading into the Owls’ back-to-back friendly matches scheduled for next week.

Moore said: “We’ve not picked knocks or anything, but a few of the boys just had a little tightness.

Michael Smith missed Sheffield Wednesday's friendly with Bournemouth. Credit: Bill Wheatcroft

“Because we picked those up, I left Jack Hunt, Marvin, Akin and Michael Smith out for tonight. I just didn't want to take the risk. All of them were just a bit of tightness so I just said 'No chance', taking that risk. All of them should be fine for next week.”

Goals from Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke either side of half-time put the Premier League side 2-0 up before a fine Fisayo Dele-Bashiru finish meant Wednesday went down by a single goal deficit.

The friendly signed Wednesday off from a week-long training camp on the Algarve during which they also completed a training run-out with Middlesbrough.

Ben Heneghan and George Byers were among the Wednesday players to catch the eye in the narrow Bournemouth defeat alongside key men Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

“It was a good workout,” Moore continued. “It was good for some of the boys to get 60 to 70 minutes against some real quality opposition.

“Bournemouth changed all of their team at half-time so they had fresh players and it was good for our boys to get that physical workout.”

Ever the perfectionist, Moore admitted there were areas of the match he would have liked to have seen more ruthlessness from his side – at both ends of the pitch.

But the workload of Wednesday players in previous run-outs meant the Owls boss was able to give longer minutes to a bulk of his squad, with Liam Palmer, Heneghan, Reece James and Dominic Iorfa completing a full 90 minutes.

“There were parts to our game in and out of possession that were really good,” said the Wednesday gaffer. “We created some chances. If I had to be critical, we could have taken more chances.

“As long as we are creating chances, we will get the goals. We certainly got into some threatening areas where we could have done better and probably finished our chances better.

“But overall I think the shape and structure of the team was good. I thought we were compact between the units. I saw better movement from us today than against Middlesbrough, which was good.

“The two goals were avoidable but I was pleased with the showing. The boys looked like they enjoyed it on a lovely, beautiful surface.