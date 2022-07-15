That was just a flavour of the reaction Sheffield Wednesday’s media team received on Thursday evening after they posted a video of heavyweight boxing superstar Dillian Whyte shadow boxing in Wednesday training gear.

It was a 13-second clip that caught many off-guard and quickly racked up well over than 100,000 views on Twitter alone in just a few hours.

Wednesday have spent the last week training at a sports facility in Portugal as they begin to put the final touches on their season preparations.

And they were surprised to be sharing the vast facility with 34-year-old Whyte – nicknamed The Body Snatcher – who lives in the area and trains at the facility’s gym twice daily.

Wednesday are the latest football club to have hired the facility for their summer preparations. Rochdale’s under-18 side are also sharing the venue.

And it was Whyte himself – not Wednesday – that went about getting his hands on the blue and white training kit.

Having spoken to some of the Owls’ staff, the former British title holder requested one of the training vests from first team kit man Ash Holland, who was relieved to achieve his task of finding one that fit.

Whyte pulled on the top and was seen training in it as the Wednesday players continued their preparations for a friendly clash with Bournemouth the following evening.