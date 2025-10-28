Sheffield Wednesday supporters and staff members have rallied since the club went into administration last Friday.

Joint administrator Julian Pitts has placed on record his gratitude to Sheffield Wednesday staff and supporters for their efforts since the club entered administration last Friday.

Following several months of carnage and financial chaos, Dejphon Chansiri put the club into administration, bringing an end to his Owls premiership.

The decision arrived less than 48 hours after thousands of Wednesdayites had made the decision to boycott last Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough in protest against the Thai businessman.

Within hours of the club formally entering administration, the administrators pleaded with Owls supporters to start pouring their money back into the club, meaning ticket sales soared for the weekend’s visit of Oxford United.

More than 27,000 were inside Hillsborough for the slender defeat to Gary Rowett’s side, ensuring there was a feel-good factor around the place again. And Pitts has now admitted just how impressed he was by the way Owls staff and supporters reacted to Friday’s events.

Pitts praises Wednesday spirit

"It's a hugely attractive club," Pitts told ITV News Calendar. "If you just look at the history of Sheffield Wednesday, and I was at the ground on Saturday, the support from the the club's supporters was amazing.

"It's a great opportunity for somebody to come in and effectively deliver a new Sheffield Wednesday for the future.

"I have to say the support from the fans on Friday and Saturday was amazing, but the support from all of the club staff has been incredible as well; they have gone above and beyond to help us as administrators in what was effectively a challenging 24 hours from being appointed to having the first home fixture on Saturday.

"All credit to the fans and to the club staff for their support and trust to date."