Aden Flint has only been in the door at Sheffield Wednesday about 24 hours, but he could make his second debut for this club in just a few hours’ time.

The 33-year-old centre back completed a loan move to Hillsborough on Friday afternoon, signing on until the end of the season from Stoke City, and his experience could be a big factor for the Owls going forward.

He has, of course, played for Wednesday before, however his last loan spell – from Cardiff City – was cut short due to injury, and was also during the Covid-19 pandemic so he never got to play in front of the fans.

He’s looking forward to changing that this time around, and there’s a specific moment that he’s particularly eager to be a part of…

“I’ve played there before,” he said in his first interview. “But with no fans. So it’ll be good to be there with the crowd, and hopefully full houses as we try and carry on this winning streak that we’ve got.

“I’m looking forward to the first home game when the crowd are singing Hi Ho Silver Lining, it’s going to be a good one, that.”

It may be that the defender goes straight into the starting XI for Darren Moore at S6 as they play host to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, but either way Flint says that it’s a big chance for the Owls to kick on.

He went on to say, “It’s a great opportunity to get to the next round, but you’ve got to beat what’s in front of you first. It’s a winnable game, but still a tough game.

“They’re in the same league, but everyone is looking forward to it, but it’s a great opportunity.”

Wednesday have already beaten the Cod Army twice this season, home and away, but face a tough challenge this afternoon against a side that have proven very difficult to beat on the road over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.