Sheffield Wednesday add name to EFL squad list - permission granted to take one off

Any notion of Sheffield Wednesday bringing in a free agent has been ended by manager Danny Röhl - who has revealed ‘one in, one out’ news with the club’s EFL squad list.

Experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer was initially left off the maximum 25-man list, which marks players as eligible to play Championship football. As was the case after January last season, the decision was made to leave open the opportunity to consider a free agent signing, which can be made outside of a transfer window.

Röhl always maintained the chances of that were unlikely even after their defensive stable was left further stretched by the long-term injury of Di’Shon Bernard. And now Hamer has been re-registered and though he wasn’t named in their squad for the win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday with Pierce Charles continuing his stint as back-up to number one James Beadle, he is now able to feature in matchday action is required.

“Ben has been on the list for a few weeks,” Röhl revealed to The Star. “James was a little bit ill at the beginning of one week and in this moment I decided to bring Ben back on the list. I had a good conversation with him. I know it is not maybe the easiest time for him because he is normally used to playing games, but the role is different. I see he is doing exactly what I want him to do; leading, pushing, trying to increase the limits in training. This is good to see.”

The Star understands the move to bring Hamer is was ahead of the clash with Burnley on February 21, with Beadle overcoming illness in good time to start the clash. With a career of EFL experience behind him, the 37-year-old stopper has provided an invaluable dynamic within the goalkeeper group at Wednesday this season and is spoken of highly within the ‘keeper’s union’ at S6.

Röhl also revealed that Wednesday had applied for dispensation to de-register Di’Shon Bernard. Players can only be wiped from squad lists in exceptional circumstances and the nature of Bernard’s knee injury - he had surgery last month and is targeting a pre-season return to action - means the Owls list remains at 24 names. There remains very little chance of any return to the free agent market, however.

“There is nothing for us to want to do,” Röhl continued. “We have a position open now because we deleted Dish from the list, you can do this with a long-term injury. But it is clear now we go through with this group.”