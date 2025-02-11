Why Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Hamer decision shouldn't come as a major surprise

Things could be working out very differently for Ben Hamer at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced goalkeeper, brought in on free transfer terms following his exit from Watford over the summer, has been left off the Owls’ EFL squad list for the second half of the campaign along with injured pair Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolling back to the time of his arrival, Hamer seemed a shoo-in as a solid second choice option as confidence around the re-signing of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle grew to expectation, so much so that further consideration was given to allowing young talent Pierce Charles out on loan - though only to a club that suited his development.

That was until the Owls’ pre-season training camp at St George’s Park and a serious hand injury sustained by Hamer that ruled him out of the remainder of pre-season. Two trialist goalkeepers were invited into the camp for the St George’s camp, one of which was the eventually-signed Killian Barret. In Hamer’s absence, Charles’ remarkable rise grew and the youngster assumed the Wednesday back-up spot full-time via a number of hugely impressive cup performances.

Hamer has made the bench twice this eason in Championship football, most recently in December, but has been absent from matchdays in recent weeks with youngsters Barrett and Jack Hall having stepped in to perform the role of ‘third keeper’ in pre-match warm-ups. Owls boss Danny Röhl has made clear a number of times that there is no issue and that the experienced stopper remains a big part of life at Middlewood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a changing room made up of 25 senior figures, though, it was perhaps inevitable that the 36-year-old would be the man to sit out of the squad list as Wednesday seek to keep open the possibility of a free agent signing amid a further defensive injury to Di’Shon Bernard. Any one of Hamer, Famewo and Iorfa can be registered and added to the squad in the coming weeks.

The retention of the spirit within the goalkeeping cohort at Wednesday is one Röhl has been keen to uphold and throughout the season Beadle, Charles and Hall have spoken to The Star to describe a tight-knit union of keepers. The benefit of Hamer’s experience has been felt by his younger colleagues and the senior man is known to be a big personality at the club.

Speaking to The Star earlier this month, Röhl played down the seriousness of Hamer’s absence on matchdays and made crystal clear there was never any intention of moving him on in the January transfer window, such is his impact on the group.

“In the matchday you need two goalkeepers, Pierce is my number two and James is the number one,” he said. “For the warm-up it is just a third goalkeeper and it is our decision making. Ben has trained, we have spoken and we spoke well, we have a clear picture in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very clear. Our goalkeeper group is fantastic. We have an experienced one, we have two young, high potential goalkeepers. It is good and we carry on. Of course for Ben it is not always easy, but he is very professional and he takes his role very well. To keep our level, to challenge one another and increase we need exactly this group.”