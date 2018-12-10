Sheffield Wednesday ace opens up on the difficulty of playing at Hillsborough

Hillsborough has been anything but a fortress for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The Owls have won just three out of their 11 matches on home soil, accruing a meagre 14 points.

In fact, Wednesday have only tasted victory once in the last eight matches in front of their own supporters.

It is a miserable record and partially explains why the Owls find themselves languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship.

Saturday's home draw with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United did little to appease Wednesday's disgruntled fan-base. Boos greeted the half-time whistle, even though the Owls were leading one nil courtesy of Lucas Joao's well-taken goal.

All four sides of the ground, including the Millers travelling contingent, aimed 'you’re getting sacked in the morning’ chants at Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay in the second half as the visitors battled back to secure a point.

Keiren Westwood returns to action

"It’s really difficult (playing at Hillsborough)," midfielder Adam Reach told The Star. "I heard the boos at half-time when we were 1-0 up, but that’s football. The fans can boo or cheer, or ask for the manager to leave, that’s their right.

"It’s not an atmosphere for the boys to play in, but if we were putting in good performances and getting results, then you wouldn’t hear that. It’s down to us to get through this.

"The fans have shown, since I have been here, that when things are going well they can really help the team. We need to pull it round so they can do that again."

Wednesday conceded 15 seconds after the restart against Rotherham, with lone striker Michael Smith punishing more slack defending.

Reach said: "We went in at half-time with the lead, then to concede that early is just sloppy.

"It was just a lack of concentration. They have cleared the ball and their striker has ended up on goal.

"We could have fallen and conceded three or four, but we dug in and got an equaliser. We pushed for that win, but sadly it didn’t come.

"It’s not nice, we are not picking up wins, not playing very well. It’s not a good atmosphere, but we just have to try and get through it as quick as we can.

"We just need to start winning games. (Against Rotherham) we knew it would be a scrappy game, but at half-time we were very happy to go in 1-0 up."

The result heaped more pressure on Luhukay and saw them fall to 17th in the standings.

"If you are in the lower half of the table you are obviously under-performing," said Reach. "When most of your team are under-performing you are not going to pick up results you need.

"Confidence is low in the camp and hopefully we are all going to try and get through this together. There’s no point in pointing fingers or getting into heated arguments, we are all in this together."

