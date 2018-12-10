Sheffield Wednesday: The numbers that outline how rarely Owls come back from losing positions

Sheffield Wednesday's comeback against Rotherham United certainly bucked the trend during Jos Luhukay's reign.

It was only the third time in 47 games under the Dutchman - in league and cup games - that Wednesday have come away with something when trailing.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay......Pic Steve Ellis.

Wednesday took the lead through Lucas Joao but the Millers propelled themselves in front thanks to a quickfire brace of goals just after the break.

The Owls summoned some spirit and Joao headed in his second goal of the day to ensure the hosts took a point.

The point gained will be little consolation to Owls fans, who continue to call for Luhukay's head after a wretched run of five points from a possible 27.

The only other times that Wednesday have come from losing positions during Luhukay's reign also came at home this season.

They trailed Hull City 1-0 in August with Fernando Forestieri's penalty cancelling out Frazier Campbell's opener.

The following month Wednesday gave themselves an even bigger mountain to climb when Stoke City went 2-0 up inside 22 minutes through Benik Afobe's brace.

Thankfully, Wednesday rallied and goals from Marco Matias and Barry Bannan earned a share of the spoils.

In stark contrast, Wednesday have dropped a staggering 20 points from winning positions since Luhukay took the helm last January.

Leads against Millwall and Aston Villa last season were relinquished, whilst this season they fell apart after going in front at Birmingham and at home to Derby County.

They also threw away leads against Barnsley, Bolton, Leeds and West Brom.

