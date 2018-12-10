Keiren Westwood starts for Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s against Crewe Alexandra

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is a surprise starter as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

It is the first time the Republic of Ireland international has featured for the Owls' second-string side this term.

Westwood, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has never played a senior match under Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay, with Luhukay putting his confidence and trust in Cameron Dawson.

Shot-stopper Westwood and defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson have been forced to train with the development squad in recent weeks, having been deemed surplus to requirements. Some Wednesdayites chanted for Westwood and Hutchinson to be recalled following Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping to Norwich City last month.

Defender Joost van Aken, fit-again following an ankle problem, and out-of-favour midfielder George Boyd are also in action.