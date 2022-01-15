Sheffield Wednesday 4 - 2 Plymouth Argyle: What Darren Moore had to say after impressive win
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Plymouth Argyle in what feels like a big game for Darren Moore’s Owls.
It’s been a long while since Wednesday were in action at Hillsborough, and this afternoon’s encounter will be their first home game of 2022 as they look to try and get off to a winning start against a Plymouth side that have already beaten them 3-0 on two occasions this season.
Moore is hoping that a few faces will be back in the side after suspension and injury, with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass apparently in contention for a starting berth once again – who will get the nod remains to be seen, but we’ll find out around 2pm.
Midfielder pens Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2023
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 18:23
- Wednesday are back at Hillsborough for the first time in 2022
- Plymouth have had the Owls’ number this season
- Darren Moore is desperate to get winning again
The gaffer
DM on Alex Hunt
Can’t shed any light yet, but we brought him back to look into getting him higher up. There’s been a lot of interest.
DM on Luongo
Mass is really important for us. He gives us balance.
Having him back after suspension gives us solidity, and allows us to be more expressive going forward.
DM on the fans
We’ve not played here for six weeks, so there was an energy in the place... I was really pleased to get the three points for them.
DM on transfers
It’d be nice to add before Oxford, but to get a signing over the line is tough. It’s daily, weekly - it’s very difficult.
I’ve been told that players will be available on the 28th/29th of January if we’re willing to wait, but I want to get working now. It’s not easy, but we’ll keep trying.
DM on injuries and absences
We’ll see how Barryi is. We’ll assess Kamberi and see how he is - we were hoping he’d be fit.
Wing just wasn’t in the selection, we had midfielders on the bench and didn’t need him on there. We wanted more attackers.
DM on selection
I say to all of them that they have to keep going. They can’t try and second guess me, because I want to keep them all on the front foot.
I want Josh to keep his fitness now, and I want to keep him going.
DM on Sow and NML
With Sylla, we didn’t want to risk Pato and Kamberi isn’t fit, so we decided that Sylla would give them something different to think about. He played through the middle but was also a wide forward at times.
Mendez-Laing gave us a lot, and took his goal very well. He didn’t snatch at it.
Both can feel pleased.
DM on the performance
We felt that in games this season we’ve been in games in parts, but today was the most dominating performance we had.
The pleasing thing was that when they scored the free kick it didn’t jolt us at all.
