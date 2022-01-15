Sheffield Wednesday 4 - 2 Plymouth Argyle: What Darren Moore had to say after impressive win

It’s been a long while since Wednesday were in action at Hillsborough, and this afternoon’s encounter will be their first home game of 2022 as they look to try and get off to a winning start against a Plymouth side that have already beaten them 3-0 on two occasions this season.

Moore is hoping that a few faces will be back in the side after suspension and injury, with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass apparently in contention for a starting berth once again – who will get the nod remains to be seen, but we’ll find out around 2pm.

Check out our blog for live updates as the afternoon goes on, we’ll have you covered as Wednesday look to get back to winning ways after a disappointing few weeks for the club.

If there’s goals, they’ll be on the blog too. Fingers crossed.

Midfielder pens Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2023