The city’s double football promotion this season is set to raise millions of pounds, create hundreds of jobs and “show the world Sheffield is a great place to visit,” it is claimed.

United will play in the Premier League next season and Wednesday are in the Championship after winning a play-off final against Barnsley. Their success has already driven huge interest from around the world.

Now Sheffield is set to reap the economic benefits, according to Councillor Martin Smith, Lib Dem chairman of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s victory parade earlier, he said: “I’d like to congratulate Wednesday on their promotion to the Championship, and hope the victory parade today allows fans to come together and celebrate this fantastic result.”

Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season and Wednesday are in the Championship after winning a play-off final against Barnsley on Monday. The success of both clubs this season is said to have driven huge interest from around the world

It comes after Sheffield United staged an open top bus celebration following their promotion.

Coun Smith added: “Seeing two victory parades in a month is a huge moment for Sheffield, and we’re keen to work with the clubs to share the benefits of promotion across the city.

“World class football teams bring in world class audiences – for example over three billion people worldwide watch the Premier League, and that exposure could bring huge benefits for city regeneration and our tourist industry. We’re sure to see more away fans visiting Sheffield, spending money in our pubs, hotels and shops, and spreading the word that Sheffield is a great place to visit. Sheffield is the birthplace of football, and this is a great opportunity to promote the city’s heritage and build on it for the next generation of fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Multiple studies have shown that football success can bring massive benefits to the local economy, potentially creating hundreds of jobs. Direct income to the clubs spreads into the local community, bigger numbers of away fans visit the city and spend their money in local businesses and, crucially, massive television audiences help to promote the city and strengthen the ‘Sheffield Brand’ for tourists and investors.”

Coun Martin Smith said: "Seeing two victory parades in a month is a huge moment for Sheffield, and we’re keen to work with the clubs to share the benefits of promotion across the city."

The Owls defied all odds at Wembley after Josh Windass saved them the pain of penalty shootouts by scoring a stunning goal with just six seconds to go in extra time.

Preparations for Sheffield Wednesday's victory parade at the town hall.