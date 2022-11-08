Reports from Crewe Alexandra suggest that Tunisia youth international Hassan Ayari opened the scoring in Wednesday’s latest under-21 outing, played on Tuesday afternoon.

It came after Wednesday had earlier released a team sheet including an unnamed trialist up front.

Sheffield United youngster Hassan Ayari is on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ayari’s future at Bramall Lane appeared to be bright after he spent time training with the first team last season, but The Star revealed last week that Ayari was spending time with Wednesday after his relationship with the Blades appeared to have broken down.

This was later confirmed by United manager – and former Wednesday player – Paul Heckingbottom, who made clear the 19-year-old was free to leave the club on what looks most likely to be a structured deal.

“I don't know how it came about in terms of Wednesday, but Hassan had conversations with Del [Blades academy chief Derek Geary] across the summer, himself, his family and his representative about wanting to leave and things,” Heckingbottom explained last week.

“We didn't want him to go, we wanted him to play here and be pushed. He had an experience away at Scarborough on loan and I think that was an eyeopener for the levels.

“Sometimes young players can be impatient and not realise how tough it is to be a footballer. Then he had the conversation with Del that he can look and go elsewhere.

“At the minute we don't see him getting in our team, and if he's desperate to leave then he can go and try to find somewhere. He can leave. He's not in my plans now. So that's it.”

Wednesday under-21s won their match at Crewe Alexandra 2-0 thanks to goals inside seven minutes from Ayari and Leojo Davidson. An unknown trialist was also named on the bench for Wednesday.

It was an important win for the young Owls, who had lost three on the spin heading into the clash.