‘Sheffield boy’ Sean Fusire delighted to land Sheffield Wednesday contract

Local lads, Sean Fusire, says that he’s ‘buzzing’ to secure his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 17-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a strong few months in Wednesday colours, spending more and more time with Darren Moore’s first team as well as playing a starring role in the U18s FA Youth Cup run.

It was reported by The Star last month that he was on the verge of committing his future to the Owls, and on Friday it was confirmed that the deal had now been done.

For the talented teen, it’s a big moment for him.

“I’m buzzing, it’s a big thing for me and my family and it’s a nice feeling,” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve always been a Sheffield boy, I played a couple of years at Sunday league and I came to trial for the academy when I was nine. I’ve been here all the way through to get to where I’m at now.

“I’ve put everything into the club and it’s nice to see the club putting everything into me by giving me a professional contract.”

Fusire has played in numerous positions on his way up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, but he admits that he’s never too worried where he plays – and praised all of those around him for his progression at the club.

He went on to say, “I’ve always said I don’t have a set position, which I see as a bonus, I don’t define myself as one thing. It’s nice to be able to do a lot of different things.

“All the guys in the academy have been great with me, I’ve known Steven Haslam since I joined and Thommo has taken me under his wing and involved me in a lot of the U21 squads too - so I’m really grateful to them all.

“We’re lucky because we have a manager and first team staff that like to bring young players forward. We’ve been involved in training, some of us have been involved in games and it’s nice to see the first team are looking good this season too.”

