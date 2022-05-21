Dunkley is one of three players at Wednesday who have not been offered new contracts as their current deals come to an end this summer, and he took to his Twitter page to say a few words after it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be sticking around.

The towering centre back, who was known for his vocal nature on the field, said, “I am a man of many words, which my teammates know - but we will keep it short for the best… I want to thank everyone at the club; staff, my teammates & supporters during my time at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Although my time was hampered (in part) by factors regarding changes at the club, choice of selection and part injury; I 100% knew what it meant to put on "the shirt or the jersey".

“Followed in massive numbers, the passion shown by the 'blue side of Sheffield' is second to none, and I know the club will be back in the 'big leagues' sooner rather than later.

“I may not have been your favourite player BUT I assure you I was definitely the staff and boys’ favourite - It's not a goodbye as I look forward to the heckling or cheers when I'm back. It's football.

“I now singalong to two city’s "HI Ho's" (Silver Lining) and that will never change… Thanks for the support it was very much appreciated. UTO.”

