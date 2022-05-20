Dejphon Chansiri on Sheffield Wednesday budget and ‘two lists’ of transfer targets

The Owls will be restriction-free ahead of the 2022/23 season as Darren Moore looks to try and put together a side capable of pushing for automatic promotion, meaning that they will no longer be limited to free players and loans.

But while the Wednesday chairman confirmed that they can spend money, he explained that there wasn’t exactly a set amount that they were prepared to spend.

Speaking to the media this week, Chansiri said, "We haven't talked about budgets. Every coach asks me about budgets, but I always say there is no set budget. It depends on what we need… Whatever we need, I will try my best to support as much as I can.

They may not have discussed budgets, but in terms of where they need to improve, that’s been something that they’ve talked about.

"We have talked about the areas we would like to strengthen. Our recruitment team works all year round… We prepared two lists of transfer targets if we stayed in League One or got promoted to the Championship.”

He also spoke about potential outgoings, saying that he has a ‘line’ that he won’t cross in order to keep people at the club.

The Owls chairman explained, “It depends on the player and the terms and conditions. It's the player's decision.